“Find Your Voice!” in GRRL’s Summer Reading Program

Grace Jacobson / News Director

Great River Regional Library will kick off the annual Summer Reading Program on Monday, June 5.

The library says its Summer Reading Program helps prevent students from losing academic footing during the summer break months.

They say students that joined the Summer Reading Program scored higher on reading tests at the start of next school year compared to the students that did not join.

The theme of this year’s program is “Find Your Voice!”

It encourages kids to use their voices and realize their voices have power.

The program is open to all kids ages zero to 18 and is divided by age group.

Participants can register on Monday, June 5 in the Beanstack app, on griver.beanstack.org or by visiting a local Great River Regional Library.

The program ends August 5.