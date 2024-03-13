Fire at Huls Bros. Trucking destroys shop, 8 semi-trucks inside

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. JOSEPH, Minn. — The State Fire Marshall is investigating what started the fire at Huls Bros. Trucking near St. Joseph that destroyed the shop and several semi-trucks inside.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday, an employee at the shop reported seeing smoke coming from one of the semis parked inside. He then ran to get a fire extinguisher but by the time he returned, more smoke had filled the air.

Deputies arrived and managed to put out the fire. Unfortunately, they reported the shop and the eight semis inside a total lost.