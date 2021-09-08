Fire at Melrose Home Last Friday Causes Damage

By Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

Stearns County Sheriff’s Department received a call reporting that the house in Grove Township near Melrose was on fire.

When deputies arrived at the scene just before 11 a.m. on Friday they reported seeing smoke coming from the vents but no open flames.

Melrose Fire and Freeport Fire were also dispatched to the home. Fire teams were able to contain the fire to the attic area. The home’s upstairs bathroom sustained major damage.

The homeowner was not home at the time and no one was injured.