Fire At Ted’s RV Land Leaves One Vehicle With Substantial Damage

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

This morning around 10 a.m. Ted’s RV Land near Paynesville reported a fire in one of their large storage buildings.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says the building held two trucks, a boat, and an RV as well as other supplies. The fire was extinguished quickly by a local fire department.

There was substantial damage to one of the vehicles inside the building as well as some furniture and supplies. Other items inside sustained smoke damage. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown but is under investigation. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office and Paynesville Fire Department responded along with assistance from Eden Valley Fire, Lake Henry Fire, New London Fire, and Paynesville Ambulance.