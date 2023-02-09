Fire Causes Approximately $160,000 In St. Cloud House Fire

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

A single-family living in St. Cloud lost roughly $160,000 between property damage and possessions lost after their basement caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

Image Credit: Google Maps

One resident was evaluated in a Mayo ambulance with injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

Battalion Chief Steve Richardson of the St. Cloud Fire Department reports at approximately 12:40 p.m. smoke was coming from the basement and first floor windows of the house located at 324 Wilson Avenue Northeast, in between Raymond and Spalt Park.

The fire was confined to the basement with smoke damage throughout the house.

When they arrived firefighters took action to put out the fire while also searching for any residents left in the house.

The estimated building damage is $100,000 and there is an estimated $60,000 in content lost.

The fire department says the cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Office of the Fire Marshal and the St. Cloud Police Department.