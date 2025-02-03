Fire destroys Krain Twp. home over the weekend

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

KRAIN TWP., Minn. — A home in Stearns County appears to be a total loss after a fire over the weekend.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, an 81-year-old Freeport woman called 911 to report her house was on fire.

First responders arrived to 430th Street to find flames coming from the roof and windows of the home.

The woman told officers the home was partially heated by a wood stove. She said around 1:30 p.m. she added more wood to the stove and shortly after 3 p.m., she noticed smoke in the kitchen area.

She went outside to investigate further and found flames on the second floor above the kitchen.

The Freeport Fire Department along with surrounding fire departments responded to the scene and extinguished the flames.

No one was injured.

The residence is owned by 68-year-old Isidore Schmitz of Freeport.