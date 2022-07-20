Fire Destroys Shed in Melrose Monday

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

A fire destroyed a shed and its contents in Melrose Monday afternoon.

The Stearns County Emergency Communications Center was called about a structure fire on 400th Street in Melrose Township. The caller noticed smoke coming from the neighboring property and found that a shed was on fire.

The property owner, Jacob Primus, told authorities there were no cattle in the shed and that it contained some baled hay, a small hay baler, a grinder/mixer and other farming materials. The shed and items inside of it were a total loss A value of the loss was not listed at this time.

The Melrose, Freeport and Sauk Centre Fire Departments responded along with the Melrose Police Department.