Jul 20, 2022
Fire Destroys Shed in Melrose Monday
By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter
A fire destroyed a shed and its contents in Melrose Monday afternoon.
The Stearns County Emergency Communications Center was called about a structure fire on 400th Street in Melrose Township. The caller noticed smoke coming from the neighboring property and found that a shed was on fire.
The property owner, Jacob Primus, told authorities there were no cattle in the shed and that it contained some baled hay, a small hay baler, a grinder/mixer and other farming materials. The shed and items inside of it were a total loss A value of the loss was not listed at this time.
The Melrose, Freeport and Sauk Centre Fire Departments responded along with the Melrose Police Department.