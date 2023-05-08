Fire Destroys St. Cloud Home

Grace Jacobson / News Director

A fire destroyed a St. Cloud home Sunday afternoon.

The St. Cloud Fire Department arrived to 3122 Alder Lane shortly after 4:00 p.m. to find a two-story home partially on fire.

St. Cloud Fire Department extinguish flames of 3122 Adler Lane house fire. Photo provided by St. Cloud Fire Department.

The home’s structure still stands.

Authorities say they saved many contents and personal items from the home.

They say the home is a total loss from the smoke and fire damage. They estimate around $504,000 in total damages.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.