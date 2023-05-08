May 8, 2023
Fire Destroys St. Cloud Home
Grace Jacobson / News Director
A fire destroyed a St. Cloud home Sunday afternoon.
The St. Cloud Fire Department arrived to 3122 Alder Lane shortly after 4:00 p.m. to find a two-story home partially on fire.
The home’s structure still stands.
Authorities say they saved many contents and personal items from the home.
They say the home is a total loss from the smoke and fire damage. They estimate around $504,000 in total damages.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.