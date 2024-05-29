Fire destroys Stearns County home

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ROCKVILLE, Minn. — Two people in Stearns County are counting their losses after a fire completely destroyed their home.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says around 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, deputies arrived to a house on Goldfinch Lane in Rockville completely engulfed in flames.

The homeowners had evacuated before deputies and firefighters arrived, but seemed to be ok as they declined medical treatment.

The house was determined a total loss.