Fire East of Rice Damages Garage and Shop Tuesday Night

KVSC staff report

Deputies from the Stearns County Sheriff’s department were called to a fire just east of Rice Monday night at 11 p.m.

Credit Google maps

There was a report of a structure fire at 110th Avenue in Brockway Township.

Twenty-nine-year-old Tanner Nordlund of Holdingford reported that his detached garage and shop was on fire. The fire was put out and it was determined the source appeared to be a small, heated animal shelter with a heat lamp near the building. No people or animals were injured in the fire.

The Holdingford and Rice Fire Departments responded to the scene. The amount of damage was not provided.