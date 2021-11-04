Firearm Deer Season Starts November 6

By: Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

On November 6 around 400,000 Minnesotans are predicted to climb up their tree stands to begin the fall firearm deer season.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has some tips in their latest media release to make sure this is a safe and enjoyable season.

For the past three years there have been no deer season related firearm related deaths. To make sure this trend continues always observe these four simple rules: treat every gun as if it is loaded, always control the muzzle of the gun, be sure of your target and what is behind it, and finally only put your finger on the trigger if you are ready to shoot

The DNR also stresses the importance of having a plan when you go out and hunt. The DNR encourages you to help make a plan ahead of your hunt with their DNR Make a Plan Tool.