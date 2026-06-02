Five people arrested for allegedly participating in meth distribution conspiracy

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force (CMVOTF) has completed a multi-month long investigation and arrested five people.

According to a media release from the task force, the investigation began in January 2026.

Investigators received information that 48-year-old Randal Ramler, of St. Cloud, was involved in the distribution of methamphetamine in the Central Minnesota area.

As a result of the investigation, investigators recovered or purchased more than 18 pounds of methamphetamine and seized three handguns connected to the drug trafficking operation.

Ramler was arrested and charged with first degree controlled substance possession, first degree controlled substance sale, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, and felon in possession of a firearm.

The investigation also revealed four other individuals who allegedly participated in the distribution conspiracy, including:

Michael Paul Kurkowski, 33, of Minneapolis, charged with first-degree controlled substance sale and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

Oscar Arturo Hinostroza-Morena, 31, of Minneapolis, charged with first-degree controlled substance sale and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

Sean Anthony Trudo, 45, of Minneapolis, charged with first-degree controlled substance sale and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

Daniel Everett Borden, 49, of Inver Grove Heights, charged with first-degree controlled substance possession and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

According to the media release, investigation revealed that the organization was responsible for distributing substantial quantities of methamphetamine throughout Central Minnesota. The Stearns County Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case.