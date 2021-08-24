Five State Troopers Form Relay To Save A Hutchinson Woman’s Life

Nyah Adams / News Director

The Minnesota State Patrol says a strange delivery had to be made July 21st to save a Hutchinson woman’s life.

Deputies say Jenapher Blair started excessively bleeding due to complications while giving birth to her daughter, Adalyn.

Hutchinson doctors didn’t have enough blood on hand so they made a call to a hospital nearly 80 miles away. Five state troopers hopped in their cars, and formed a relay between St. Paul and Hutchinson to help.

Doctors told Blair she would not have survived without the blood arriving so quickly. Blair responded, “It means the world that the troopers were able to get the blood in time, my kids still have a mom and my husband has his better half.”

The five troopers who helped are, Todd Merwin, Tim Knutson, Ben Madsen, Brett Stricker, and Tim Boyer. American Red Cross’s Bob Bruce also helped with the relay.