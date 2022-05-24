Flag Raising Ceremony in St. Cloud for Memorial Day Thursday

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

There’s a local ceremony to recognize Memorial Day in St. Cloud this week.

CentraCare and the St. Cloud Hospital are hosting a ceremonial flag raising, which is hosted by members of the Veterans Employee Resource Group within Centracare. The event begins at 8 a.m. Thursday morning at the flagpole in front of the St. Cloud Hospital on 6th Avenue North.

The 15 minute ceremony is open to the public and will include a color guard and there will be brief remarks. The flag raising is to honor the sacrifices of those who died while serving in the U.S. military.