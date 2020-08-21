Follow Huskies Sports With A New App

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

A new app is available for St. Cloud State sports fans to stay connected to their favorite Husky teams.

The SCSU Huskies fan app offers fans a new way to stay engaged with their favorite St. Cloud State teams with an assortment of features.

The app will have live game day stats, links for live video, and audio along with social media news feed for each sport.

In addition, the app also offers in-game offers and promotions for fans attending events live along with other exclusive content for app users.

To get even closer to the action, rosters, schedules, coaches information, interactive maps, facility diagrams, special offers, SCSU gear, and contests will also be available through the SCSU Huskies fan app.

If you click here you will be sent (via text) the link to download the SCSU Huskies fan app.