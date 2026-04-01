Stearns County Farm Field Caught on Fire

By Cece Sauer / Asst. News Director

STEARNS COUNTY, Minn – On March 28, 2026 the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible farm field and prairie fire report at approximately 11:09 A.M.

The fire was located at 30487 County Road 177 near Paynesville.

Upon deputies arrival, smoke and active fire were observed on both the farm field and the riverbank on the west side of the field.

The St. Martin Fire Department responded and was able to extinguish all active areas in flames.

The Fire Department then conducted a search and has since confirmed that all areas on fire had been put out.

It was determined that the incident started due to a piece of farm equipment that caught fire, which then extended to surrounding field vegitation.

The fire has since been determined as accidental.