UPDATE: Westwood Elementary closed until Monday, April 13, due to fire

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — After an intentionally set fire on Tuesday, March 31, Westwood Elementary students will be attending school online while the school is closed for cleaning.

According to a media release from the St. Cloud Area School District (ISD 742), the school will be closed until Monday, April 13.

The district has deployed 90-100 cleaning professionals who are working full time to make the building safe for students and staff.

According to the release, the district will conduct air quality and safety testing before students and staff return to the building.

Students will participate in remote learning starting on Wednesday, April 8.

Remote learning will include a mix of online instruction and hard copy materials with community-based learning opportunities. Additional details will be shared with families directly.

ISD 742 is partnering with the Boys and Girls Club of Central Minnesota to provide emergency childcare services for Westwood families while the building is closed.

The fire has been determined to be arson, and the investigation remains ongoing by the Fire Marshal and St. Cloud Police Department.