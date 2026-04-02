CentraCare to Host Cancer Prevention and Screening Event

By Cece Sauer / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn – CentraCare will be hosting a free cancer prevention and screening event.

The event will take place on Thursday, April 16 from 4-6 p.m. at the Coborn Healing Center in the CentraCare Plaza.

During the event, attendees will have the chance to sample foods that reduce cancer risk, receive free radiation test kits to use at home, and connect with healthcare professionals.

Information will be available at the event for those who wish to learn about prevention and screening for different types of cancer.

Those interested in attending can preregister for a free skin check and oral cancer screening by calling 320-299-5100