Former Rox Player Makes Major League Debut

By Drew Steele / @wooitsdrew / sports@kvsc.org

On Thursday, former Rox player, Will Craig, made his Major League Baseball debut playing in one of two games of a double header for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Craig played for the Rox back in the summer of 2014 after his freshman year of college at Wake Forest. During his 2014 campaign, Craig put up eight home runs in 56 games.

In his debut, Craig would go hitless in three at bats while playing first base for the Pirates. It would not be his only action for the weekend, as he would pinch hit in their game on Friday against Milwaukee before being optioned to the alternate training site on Saturday, but he would be recalled the very next day due to a player going on the paternity list.

With Craig’s debut, he becomes the 29th former St. Cloud player to play in the big leagues, which leads all Northwoods League franchises.