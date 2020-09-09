Former SCSU Men’s Golfer Wins Northern Ireland Open

Photo by SCSU Athletics

By Drew Steele / @wooitsdrew / sports@kvsc.org

Former Huskies golfer, Tyler Koivisto, won the Northern Ireland Open on Sunday. He shot a 62 on Saturday to propel him to his first win on the European Challenge Tour. This was also his first ever Challenge Tour event.

Koivisto put up a score of 13-under to win by two strokes. The win shot him up to 493 in the World Golf Rankings and officially gave him his full time European Challenge Tour card.

With the European Challenge Tour card and the win, he immediately shot to number six in the Road to Mallorca standings, which puts him in shape to make a run at getting his European Tour card.

The top finishers of the Challenge Tour, at the end of the season, advance to the European Tour. This is a very similar system to the Korn Ferry Tour to the PGA Tour in America.