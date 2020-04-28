Former SCSU Softball Star Joins Ole Miss As Head Coach

By: Collin Rutkowski / sports@kvsc.org / @CRutkowski37

Former University of Minnesota Head Coach and St. Cloud State player Jamie Trachsel is resigning as head coach of the Golden Gophers to take over the reins at the University of Ole Miss.

Trachsel spent the last three seasons at the helm of the Gophers with a record 102-40-1 (.713), leading them to a Big Ten Tournament championship in 2018 and their first College World Series appearance in the NCAA era in 2019.

Traschel play at St. Cloud State from 1998-2001 and has coached at North Dakota State in various positions from 2002-2016 including six years as the head coach and five Summit League regular season championships, was the Head Coach at Iowa State in 2017, and the U of M from 2018-2020.