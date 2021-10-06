Oct 6, 2021
Former St. Cloud Times Writer To Speak About Beer at Stearns History Museum
Former entertainment and food writer for the St. Cloud Times Jacob Laxen will be talking about his new book, Central Minnesota Beer: A History, at the Stearns History Museum.
Laxen covered the food and drink industry for the newspaper from 2014-16. He will share and discuss his accounts of visiting Central Minnesota communities in search of good beer and stories. The presentation will also include a history of brewing in Central Minnesota
Attendance for this event on Wednesday, October 13 is limited to 50 people because of COVID-19 space limitations. Reservations are required and will close at noon the day before.
The Breakfast Club begins at 9 a.m. and is free for museum members, there is a charge for non-members to attend.