Formerly Incarcerated Minnesotans Can Now Vote

Grace Jacobson / News Director

All Minnesotans who are not currently incarcerated for a felony conviction are now eligible and able to register to vote.

The law restoring voting rights to Minnesotans who left prison took effect Thursday.

The newly effective law marks the largest expansion of voting rights since Minn. lowered the voting age to 18.

At least 55,000 Minnesotans are newly enfranchised.

Sec. Steve Simon joined Restore the Vote advocated Thursday to register the very first newly eligible Minnesotans.

Sec. Simon handed them “I Will Vote” stickers as they completed their voter registration.