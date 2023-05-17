Fort Snelling State Park Temporarily Closes Again

Jakub Blum / Reporter

Fort Snelling State Park temporarily closed again to the public on Wednesday.

Fort Snelling State Park

The DNR says they closed the park because water from the rising Minnesota River is expected to flood the main park road and all parking lots.

The park will remain closed until flood waters recede and the DNR are able to asses conditions as well as address any immediate flood-related repairs, debris removal and safety issues.

Ann Price, Director of the DNR Parks and Trails Division, said, “We are disappointed to close Fort Snelling State Park for the second time this spring but must do so out of concern for visitor and staff safety.”

Fort Snelling State Park reopened to the public on May 15 after being closed due to flooding on April 21.

That is when the Minnesota and Mississippi Rivers flooded due to snow melt.