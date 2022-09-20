Four Central Minnesotans Recognized For Their Work in Recovery Community

By Alexander Fern / Assist. News Director

In recognition of National Recovery Month, the Recovery Community Network (RCN) is recognizing four individuals from Central Minnesota for their contributions to the recovery field at their annual banquet on Wednesday.

The event will be held at the River’s Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud.

Those being recognized include Jennifer Matzke, who is the SCSU Dean of Students, Wendy Jones, the Executive Director of Minnesota Recovery Connection, Mike Redmond, who is a recovery advocate, and Michael Olson, a Vietnam veteran and recovery advocate.

For more information regarding the banquet, visit the Recovery Month website.