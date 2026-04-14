Kerhoven man dead after being struck by a car while checking on occupants of two-vehicle crash

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

WILLMAR, Minn. – A Kerkhoven man is dead after being struck by a vehicle while checking on the occupants of a two-vehicle crash on Friday, April 10.

Around 8:09 a.m., two vehicles crashed on eastbound Highway 40 at 60th Street South West, just west of Willmar.

A passerby, 68-year-old Jeffrey Bauman of Kerkhoven, stepped outside of his vehicle to check on the occupants of the original crash when he was struck by a vehicle.

Bauman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants of the original crash were not injured.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Bauman, 30-year-old Jessica Schneider, sustained no injuries in the crash. According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.