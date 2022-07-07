Jul 7, 2022
Four People Hospitalized After Shooting in St. Cloud’s South Side Wednesday Night
By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter
St. Cloud Police are investigating a shooting that happened just after 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday night in the city’s south side.
The shooting happened in an alley near 6th Avenue and 11th Streets south, behind an apartment building. Police have learned multiple people were in an argument which led to an exchange of gunfire.
The four people being treated include a 15-year-old teenage boy and three men ages 19 to 21-years-old. All were reported to be in serious but stable condition at the St. Cloud Hospital.
There have been no arrests in this case and police are actively investigating it.