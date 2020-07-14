Jul 14, 2020

Four Vehicle Crash in Monticello on Monday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Minnesota State Patrol has reported that a four-vehicle crash on Highway 25 occurred on Monday in Monticello. 

The accident happened just after 2 p.m. when 26-year-old Katie Lake from Colorado was heading south on Highway 25 at 6th Street.  Lake collided with 21-year-old Alaina Nelson of Becker, which also caused two other vehicles to crash. 

Becker was taken to CentraCare Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and the other individuals involved in the crash did not report any injuries to the responding officers.

