Jul 14, 2020
Four Vehicle Crash in Monticello on Monday
By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director
The Minnesota State Patrol has reported that a four-vehicle crash on Highway 25 occurred on Monday in Monticello.
The accident happened just after 2 p.m. when 26-year-old Katie Lake from Colorado was heading south on Highway 25 at 6th Street. Lake collided with 21-year-old Alaina Nelson of Becker, which also caused two other vehicles to crash.
Becker was taken to CentraCare Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and the other individuals involved in the crash did not report any injuries to the responding officers.