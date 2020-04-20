Four-Year-Old St. Augusta Boy Injured in ATV Accident

By Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

An ATV crash in St. Augusta this past Saturday has left a four-year-old boy with a serious head injury.

According to Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka, the young boy had hopped on his family’s 50cc ATV after his siblings were done riding and proceeded to drive it up and over a 4.5-foot dirt mound.

He was wearing a helmet but still sustained a significant head injury when he fell off. St. Augusta Rescue and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene before the boy was air lifted by North Air to Minneapolis Children’s Hospital.