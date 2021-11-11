Free Cancer Screening Night with CentraCare

By Jo McMullen / KVSC Reporter

CentraCare is offering a free cancer screening night next week.

The Coborn Cancer Center, Dermatology, Breast Center and Digestive Center are partnering in this community preventative care opportunity.

CentraCare points out that screening increases the chances of detecting certain cancers early when they might be easier to treat. You can receive a free skin check, radon test kit, tour the giant colon and get questions answered by health care professionals. Participants will also learn about prevention and screening for cancers including breast, colon, HPV, kidney, lung, melanoma and prostate.

The cancer screening night is Thursday, November 18th at the Coborn Healing Center. To schedule an appointment, call 320-229-5100 or you can visit CentraCare.com more information or to register.