Free COVID-19 Testing in Glencoe

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

For the past few months there has been high priority on only testing those with symptoms related to COVID-19. For many this meant that they could not get tested when they wanted to.

For a short time only, a testing site in Glencoe will be offering free COVID-19 tests to anyone symptomatic or asymptomatic (no symptoms).

This will be located at Glencoe City Center, 1107 11th Street East in Glencoe, MN

The testing will take place on Thursday, August 20th from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Registration is required for testing. You can schedule your appointment here.

No insurance is need to be tested here and Spanish and Somali interpreters will be available.