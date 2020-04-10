Free Easter Meals Delivered to Nine St. Cloud Organizations Saturday

The St. Cloud Financial Credit Union has teamed up with other business leaders to help those in need this Easter weekend.

A community collaboration will provide 300 hot meals to nine different locations.

Food Dudes will deliver the meals on Saturday, April 11, to local organizations and shelters who support families in need. Pathways 4 Youth will receive meals, they also helped identify additional organizations who will receive meals, including:

Place of Hope

Salvation Army

Terebinth Refuge

Youth House

Catholic Charities Group Homes

Promise Neighborhood

Linden Grove

Anna Marie’s Alliance

St. Cloud Financial Credit Union President and CEO, Jed Meyer says the community will get through this together and they are proud of all the leaders involved in this initiative working together to make a difference. The community collaboration includes Great River Bowl & Partners Pub, Bonanza Steakhouse and Sysco.