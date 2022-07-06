Freeport Man Dies in Grain Bin Accident Tuesday

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

A 34-year-old Freeport man died in a grain bin accident Tuesday afternoon.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was called to a farm on Oakland Road just before 2 p.m. after Thomas Holdvogt was found unconscious by a family member in the grain bin and was unresponsive.

Deputies as well as the Melrose and Freeport fire departments and Melrose police performed life saving efforts and Holdvogt was taken to CentraCare Hospital in Melrose. He was later pronounced dead.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting an autopsy.