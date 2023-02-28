Freeport Teen Loses Control of Car, Crashes into Semi

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

A teenage girl lost control of her car Monday morning and crashed into a semi-truck in Stearns County.

Image Provided

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office reports at 8 a.m. a car was traveling east on County Road 17 before the driver lost control on the icy roads and crashed into a semi-truck going west on the same road.

Sixteen-year-old Alexis Czeck of Freeport crossed over the center line striking the semi on the driver’s side.

The car came to rest in the roadway. Czeck’s front end of the car was missing, including the engine. Czeck received only minor injuries.

Forty-two-year-old Jason Schade of Valley View, Pennsylvania was traveling west before the crash. Schade was uninjured.