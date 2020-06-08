Garage Destroyed After Fire in Holding Township

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Stearns County Sheriff Deputies responded to a building fire on Friday afternoon in Holding Township.

When authorities arrived, a detached garage was fully engulfed in flames and the Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire.

Eighty-six-year-old George Bieniek of Holdingford believes the fire was started because of the electrical panel in the shed. No one was injured, but the garage is a complete loss