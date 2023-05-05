Gas Leak in St. Cloud Causes Home Evacuations

By Alexander Fern / News Director

A natural gas leak occurred on Wednesday causing people to have to vacate their homes.

Around 2:00 in the afternoon on Wednesday a report of a natural gas leak near the intersection of Cooper Avenue South and Traverse road came in to the St. Cloud Fire department.

Upon arrival, it was discovered that a 6-inch natural gas line had ruptured and needed immediate attention. Nearby houses were evacuated, and there was no damage done to any homes.