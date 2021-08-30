Aug 30, 2021
Huskies, Attend This Year’s Annual Mainstreet Student Involvement FaiR
Nyah Adams / News Director
Huskies, come meet with student leaders, faculty, and staff at the annual student involvement fair, Mainstreet taking place from 11 a.m. -2 p.m this Wednesday, September 1st.
Mainstreet will be held outdoors, spanning from the Atwood Mall toward the Miller Center.
The event is both online and in-person again this year. The online event goes from 4:30 p.m. -6 p.m., September 2nd on Zoom.
Mainstreet is open and free for all SCSU students.