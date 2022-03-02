Get Your Free Colon cancer Test at CentraCare Today!

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

CentraCare says they are giving free colon and rectal cancer screening’s kits all month to anyone over 45-years-old.

Health experts say screenings should start at age 45 or sooner with if there’s a family history of cancer or other risk factors.

To sign-up for a kit, print and complete the consent form, then drop it off at the CentraCare Pharmacy at St. Cloud Hospital or Coborn Healing Center. Kits are limited and you must be present to pick up your kit.

Pick-up sites include:

Drive-up window at CentraCare Pharmacy at St. Cloud Hospital.

CentraCare – Long Prairie Clinic Information Desk.

CentraCare – Baxter Specialty Clinic Registration.

Or call 320-229-5100 to schedule a kit pickup from Coborn Healing Center, located at CentraCare Plaza.

For more information visit CentraCare.com or call 320-229-5199.