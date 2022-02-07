Get Your Wildlife Management Area Turkey Hunting License By February 11th

By: Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

With temperatures in Central Minnesota finally warming up, its time to start thinking about spring turkey hunting season!

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reminding Central Minnesota hunters to apply for a Wildlife Management Area license by February 11th. This license is only for wildlife management areas.

The license is required for Mille Lacs, Carlos Avery and Whitewater counties for the first 3 seasons.

Normal spring turkey hunting licenses go on sale March 1.

To learn more or to buy a license visit www.dnr.state.mn.us.