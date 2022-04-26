Give Feedback At MNDOT’s Highway 10 Pop-Up Event This Thursday

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites you to give feedback for the Highway 10 corridor study and attend a pop-up event on Thursday, April 28th.

The pop-up event runs from 1-3 p.m. at the Travel Information Center in St. Cloud. There is also a meeting that starts later at the Haven Town Hall from 4-6 p.m.

Organizers say both opportunities will have the same information without a formal presentation.

MnDOT’s corridor study of Highway 10 covers the area from 15th Avenue Southeast in St. Cloud to Highway 24 in Clear Lake, Sherburne County. The study will identify future safety and access needs throughout the corridor segment.

The study is set to be complete in 2023.