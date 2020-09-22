Governor Walz to Visit South Junior High This Afternoon

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Governor Tim Walz will make the trip up to Moorhead and St. Cloud to thank students and teachers this afternoon as he continues his statewide safe learning tour.

Walz will first meet an Elementary school in Moorhead to visit students and teachers in outdoor classes.

The Governor will then travel to South Junior High School in St. Cloud to greet students outside as they board school buses home.

Walz wants to thank all staff and students for their resiliency and emphasize the need for caution so that students can stay in school this year.