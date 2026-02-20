Granite City Radio Theatre Returns with Jaybee and Mary Jo Pehl as Special Guests

The 14th season of Granite City Radio Theatre continues on Wednesday, March 4 with a pair of special guests.

As always, the show will feature a special musical guest. This time around, we’re bringing in the phenomenal frontman of Jaybee and the Routine. James “Jaybee” Brown is going to deliver a dose of classic Minneapolis funk and soul to the Granite City Radio Theatre stage.

We’ve also got a special comedy guest joining us for this episode, and they’re coming straight from Mystery Science Theater 3000. Mary Jo Pehl was a writer on the legendary comedy show with deep Minnesota roots, and she played major mad Pearl Forrester for several seasons. She’s hopping onto program for the very first time!

Otherwise, it’s the Granite City Radio Theatre you know and love: host Lee Adams, house band Collective Unconscious, radio drama from Shades Brigade, trivia with Dan Barth, and loads of great comedy sketches.

Granite City Radio Theatre begins at 7:30 PM (CDT). You can listen to the show live at 88.1 FM or online at KVSC.org, but sitting in the audience at Pioneer Place on Fifth is the best place to take it all in. Buy single show tickets for the March 4 episode at this link.

This program is made possible through support from the Minnesota Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund.