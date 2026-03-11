The Granite City Radio Theatre Season 14 Finale Features Special Musical Guest Matt Wilson

The 14th season of Granite City Radio Theatre comes to a grand conclusion on Wednesday, May 13 with special musical guest Matt Wilson.

Matt Wilson secured his place in Minnesota music history as the frontman and primary songwriter of the seminal college rock band Trip Shakespeare, known for left-of-the-dial hits such as “Pearle,” “Snow Days,” and “Bachelorette.”

After Trip Shakespeare folded, Wilson stayed busy creating fantastic music. He formed the band the Twilight Hours (with fellow Trip Shakespeare alumnus, Semisonic member, and onetime Granite City special musical guest John Munson) and has recently been leading Matt Wilson & his Orchestra. He’ll take the Pioneer Place on Fifth stage backed by Granite City Radio Theatre house band Collective Unconscious.

The episode also features host Lee Adams, radio drama from Shades Brigade, trivia with Dan Barth, and loads of great comedy sketches.

Granite City Radio Theatre begins at 7:30 PM (CDT). You can listen to the show live at 88.1 FM or online at KVSC.org, but sitting in the audience at Pioneer Place on Fifth is the best place to take it all in. Buy single show tickets for the May 13 season finale episode at this link.

This program is made possible through support from the Minnesota Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund.