Monday Night Live Presents Mary Jam on February 23

The 35th season of Monday Night Live continues on Monday, February 23. Mary Jam makes their way into the KVSC Performance studio.

Mary Jam is a trio out of Minneapolis. They play garage rock that’s spiked with elements of punk, surf rock, and grunge. They’ve released three EPs in recent years and have another one on the way.

Monday Night Live with Mary Jam airs Monday at 9:00 PM (CST). Alternatively, you can stream the station online. Either way, you also have the option of watching the show live online and on UTVS.

