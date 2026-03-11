The Menagerie Plays Monday Night Live on March 16

The 35th season of Monday Night Live welcomes the Menagerie to the KVSC Performance Studio on Monday, March 16.

The Menagerie are a funky jam band based out of Minneapolis. They draw on a range of influences, including Americana, R & B, and indie rock, and build their lives performances are improvisatory jams.

Monday Night Live with the Menagerie airs Monday at 9:00 PM (CDT). Alternatively, you can stream the station online. Either way, you also have the option of watching the show live online and on UTVS.

Brought to you by KVSC, Radio That’s as Local as It Gets.