Great River Regional Library Announces Library Card Sign-Up Month Theme

By Carl Goenner / News Reporter

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The Great River Regional Library invites community members to celebrate Library Card Sign-Up Month this September.

The theme this year is “One Card, Endless Possibilities,” which means that libraries are for everyone to use and take advantage of the resources they offer.

A library card offers a variety of opportunities, including job resources, homework help, cultural events, free classes and much more.

Getting a library card is free and a key source of learning for people of all ages, and it helps people stay connected to the community.

The Great River Regional Library will be hosting several library card sign-up activities, including Storytime, Books for Babies, and Race to the Library.

To see upcoming program dates and times, please visit events.river.org.