Great River Regional Library Holding Teen Sticker Design Contest

Brian Moos / News Reporter

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — For teens with a passion for design the Great River Regional Library (GRRL) is having a contest through August. GRRL is hosting its first ever Teen Sticker Design Contest from July 14 to August 31. Teenage creatives will have a chance to have their art printed and offered in the Library’s 32 locations. Submitted sticker designs will be judged on creativity, design, and how well it fits a library theme.

Requirements for the contest are; Teens (age 13 to 19) living in Benton, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd, and Wright Counties may participate. The contest starts on July 14. The deadline is August 31, 2025. Late submissions will not be accepted. Only one submission per teen.

You can pick up a contest form at any GRRL location, or online at Teen Sticker Design Contest Form. You can submit your design in person at your local GRRL location or sent by mail.

For mail, please send to Great River Regional Library, Attn: Teen Sticker Contest, 1300 West St. Germain Street, St. Cloud, MN 56301.

Designs may also be submitted digitally by email to communications@grrl.lib.mn.us.