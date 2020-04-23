New Great River Regional Library Hotline

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Great River Regional Library has created a new hotline for residents to use during the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can call the library hotline to ask community and library questions and you also can get more information on filling out you US census forms, filing for unemployment and getting COVID-19 updates.

The hotline number is 1-833-438-4775 and the line will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.