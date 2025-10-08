Great River Regional Library welcomes a New Executive Director

By Cece Sauer / Asst. News Director

ST CLOUD, Minn. — The Great River Regional Library (GRRL) Board of Trustees has decided that Brandi Canter will be its new executive director.

Canter has been a part of the St. Cloud library since 2001. She will remain the executive director of the library from 2026 to 2030.

The GRRL welcomes community members, donors, and library staff to celebrate with them on November 20th, 2025, from 1 to 3 p.m. for their Espresso with the Executive Director meet-and-greet event in the Bremer Community Room at the St. Cloud Public Library.

Guests will have the opportunity to meet the upcoming director as well as sip on espresso during this event.