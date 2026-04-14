Construction underway at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Construction is underway at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center at SCSU.

According to St. Cloud State University Communications, construction started on Thursday, April 9.

The upgrades, which are planned to be completed by the fall 2026 semester, will reduce the size for both hockey rinks, replace a failing ice rink cooling plant and make behind the scenes updates.

The construction project will cost $12.9M. These upgrades were possible through Higher Education Asset Preservation and Replacement (HEAPR) funds appropriated by the state legislature.

JLG Architects is providing construction oversight and administration services along with contractor Breitbach Construction Co, which will oversee project coordination, scheduling and quality control

The current construction timeline anticipates work to be completed by the start of the SCSU Men’s and Women’s Hockey regular seasons in the fall.

The HBNHC will be closed to the public until construction is completed.